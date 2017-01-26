How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

CIV.

English fans were thrilled that Ivory Coast were knocked out of AFCON

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ivory Coast have been eliminated from the African Cup of Nations this evening following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. 

Les Éléphants failed to win any of their group games despite their talented squad, and could only manage draws with DR Congo and Togo before crashing out at the hands of Morocco.

The loss, whilst disappointing for fans of the Elephants, seems to have pleased a great deal of British football fans whose clubs will now be getting back some important players at a key time in the season. 

Article continues below

Five English based players will now be able to return to their clubs immediately, they are: Manchester United's Eric Bailly, Stoke City's Wilfried Bony, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Sunderland centre back Lamine Kone, and Villa's Jonathan Kodjia. 

Bailly's return will certainly be a huge boost for United manager Jose Mourinho whilst Sunderland too could use the defensive help as quickly as possible!

Here's how fans reacted to the news on Twitter: 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Twitter reacts hilariously to Tom Brady's warming coat

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

Malcolm Butler's tweet about Julio Jones in 2012 is suddenly very meaningful

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Kurt Angle finally gives straight answer about wrestling in 2017 Royal Rumble

Kurt Angle finally gives straight answer about wrestling in 2017 Royal Rumble

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored stunning free-kick in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey exit

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored stunning free-kick in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey exit

But it wasn't only Premier League fans that were delighted as Aston Villa supporters will now be able to welcome top scorer Jonathan Kodjia back into the fold.

Its safe to say fans were pretty pleased about the loss, although I'm sure Ivory Coast fans will be feeling a little less upbeat about it...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Aston Villa
Crystal Palace
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Sunderland
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again