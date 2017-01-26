Ivory Coast have been eliminated from the African Cup of Nations this evening following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Les Éléphants failed to win any of their group games despite their talented squad, and could only manage draws with DR Congo and Togo before crashing out at the hands of Morocco.

The loss, whilst disappointing for fans of the Elephants, seems to have pleased a great deal of British football fans whose clubs will now be getting back some important players at a key time in the season.

Five English based players will now be able to return to their clubs immediately, they are: Manchester United's Eric Bailly, Stoke City's Wilfried Bony, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Sunderland centre back Lamine Kone, and Villa's Jonathan Kodjia.

Bailly's return will certainly be a huge boost for United manager Jose Mourinho whilst Sunderland too could use the defensive help as quickly as possible!

Here's how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

But it wasn't only Premier League fans that were delighted as Aston Villa supporters will now be able to welcome top scorer Jonathan Kodjia back into the fold.

Its safe to say fans were pretty pleased about the loss, although I'm sure Ivory Coast fans will be feeling a little less upbeat about it...

