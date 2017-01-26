The secret is out and it's now clear that the New York Knicks want to trade Carmelo Anthony and build towards a future without him.

According to ESPN, the franchise contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers with a proposal to trade the nine-time All-Star for Kevin Love. With no hesitation, the defending champions said thanks, but no thanks.

As we all know, Melo has a no-trade clause and will have the final say on where his future lies. The Knicks believe that if they secure a deal with a championship contender, Anthony would be willing to waive that clause and move on.

At the age of 32, Carmelo's window of opportunity to win his first ring is quickly closing on him. With that in mind, here are the three best teams he should accept a trade to:

L.A. Clippers

A deal with the Clippers would have to see Blake Griffin move in the opposite direction and that is a big decision for the Pacific Division organisation to make.

Blake will be a free agent in the summer and that would also represent a risk for New York. For Anthony, however, a move to Los Angeles would be relatively risk-free.

A chance to play with close friend Chris Paul and All-NBA center DeAndre Jordan would hugely appeal to the small forward, not to mention working under an elite coach in Doc Rivers.

The Clippers and Melo have a mutual goal and he could certainly add something different to the team and potentially get them over the hump in pursuit of the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Boston Celtics

The C's are getting better with each season and have one of the best young coaches in the league in Brad Stevens. They have also seen another superstar blossom in front of their very eyes in the shape of guard Isaiah Thomas.

After adding All-Star Al Horford in the summer, the Celtics have made further strides this year and have hopes of making the Eastern Conference finals. With the addition of another legit scorer, however, they can pose a major threat to the Cavaliers and go one better.

Carmelo, Isaiah and big Al would certainly represent an interesting big three at TD Garden that could do some serious damage, particularly on the offensive end.

However, Boston would have to break up the core group of players they have built around in recent years to make that happen. That could include Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson and possibly Avery Bradley which would impact them defensively. Are they willing to pay that price?

Cleveland Cavaliers

As mentioned, the Cavs have already rejected the only possible trade deal that would make this happen, but it doesn't change the fact that a move to The Land would definitely be high on Carmelo's mind.

Playing with long-time friend LeBron James and an elite point guard in Kyrie Irving is hugely appealing to the Syracuse product. He may not be a traditional playmaker, but he can certainly create his own offence.

The loyalty of the Cleveland front office and its coaching staff to show trust in Kevin Love has already worked wonders this campaign with the power forward potentially being named an All-Star again. But I'm sure every Wine and Gold fan - and King James - are thinking about the prospect of seeing Melo in Ohio.

For now, though, that will remain a dream as a move for the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist looks highly unlikely.