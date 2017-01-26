Anthony Martial has proved quite the conundrum for Jose Mourinho since he took charge at Manchester United.

Almost as soon as the Portuguese took the reins from Louis van Gaal, he upset the 21-year-old by taking the number nine shirt off him and giving it to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The France international's form has been up and down all season, and in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Stoke, he wasn't even deemed worthy of a place on the bench.

While Mourinho's only explanation for that decision was that Martial "wasn't selected", he clearly wasn't happy with the way the former Monaco starlet performed a week earlier against Liverpool, when he couldn't get the better of 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There's clearly something not quite right between Martial and his manager. He's not quite in the Memphis Depay league of disappointing wingers, but Mourinho doesn't seem impressed.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he summed it up pretty well:

"I don't think he (Martial) lost his focus. I think he just didn't catch with both hands a big opportunity he had."

What's Martial missing?

It certainly doesn't bode well for the £36million man. Judging by that language, it sounds like he might have blown his chance, unless he can turn things around quickly.

United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville clearly agrees that there's something amiss with the youngster, but responding to Mourinho's quotes, he suggested what he needs to do to make an impact.

We've seen glimpses of that this season. It's only a few weeks since he scored in consecutive games against Middlesbrough and Reading, so there's no denying he's got the talent.

Until he starts doing it week in, week out, though, he's giving Mourinho ammunition to criticise him.

Does Anthony Martial have a long-term future at United? Have your say in the comments.

