Boxing

Joshua claims Klitschko is the just the first name on a hitlist he plans to conquer in the coming years.

Anthony Joshua sets his sights on dream boxing hitlist

IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he has drawn up a dream hitlist that he intends to 'pluck off one by one'.

The list begins with long-time former unified champion Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, a bout that could define Joshua's career.

A win over Dr Steel Hammer would certainly be the Brit's most meaningful and reputable to date and will give him increased pulling power going forward, particularly in the US market.

Joshua hopes exposure across the pond will lead to a unification fight with WBC kingpin, and fellow unbeaten knockout artist, Deontay Wilder some time down the road. 

On the prospect of facing the Alabama native, Joshua said it was 'not if, just when'.

"It's an honour to be going to America to do the press conference, to get my name bubbling out there quietly so when the opportunity comes people will know who I am and what I'm about," he told Sky Sports News.

But, it seems as though the former Olympic gold medalist also has his sights closer to home with a number of high profile British heavyweights grabbing his attention too. 

The 27-year-old added: "I can't wait for Tyson Fury to get back, for David Haye to deal with Tony Bellew or Bellew to deal with Haye. Klitschko, Wilder, Joseph Parker - those names are the key names for me.

"I've got them all pinned up somewhere and I'm just going to pluck them off one by one."

Focusing on his upcoming task against Klitschko first and foremost, Joshua noted: "I'm jumping at Klitschko, and when that's out of the way I'm going to be knocking at doors.

"What's interesting is the unknown," he said. "Klitschko's got a great fanbase and people who believe in him, and so have I. That's why people are tuning in." 

The fight has already set ticket sales records for a bout at Wembley Stadium and the pay-per-view numbers will likely be enormous too.

Public interest is simply huge and that may be due to the intrigue of seeing two fighters at such different stages of their careers, but both undeniably brimming with world class ability.

The bout could be a defining night for both men as they move forward with their boxing lives, but it's clear that Joshua already has a route planned out for himself and his career. 

