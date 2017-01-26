Everything was going so well for Liverpool as they headed into the November international break.

They sat top of the league and they looked genuine title challengers under Jurgen Klopp. There was a real belief the German could be the man to end their long search for a Premier League title.

Two months later, the Reds are 10 points off the top of the league and crashed out of the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton on Wednesday night.

In that spell, the Reds have drawn to Southampton, lost to Bournemouth, drawn to West Ham, drawn to Sunderland, drawn to Plymouth, lost twice to Southampton, drawn to Manchester United and lost to Swansea.

A 1-0 victory against Plymouth in an FA Cup third round replay is their only victory in their seven matches in 2017.

While Klopp has received plenty of praise since arriving on Merseyside in October 2015, there haven’t been too many calls for concern. However, with this recent run, there have been a few supporters questioning some of his decisions.

And club legend Jamie Carragher has also got involved in that.

The former defender highlighted one big mistake Klopp keeps making in matches following their 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton in their EFL Cup semi-final. The Sky Sports pundit feels that, when things aren’t going well, the boss needs to make substitutions earlier in an attempt to change the course of the match.

Klopp's mistake

"I look at the manager, certainly in the last two games - and I'm a massive fan of him - but the changes from the bench have been far too slow to come, they're coming late in the game," he told Sky Sports.

"The teams he's picked at the start I haven't agreed with, I mentioned Can being in the team alongside Henderson. I think Can can only play holding midfield, I don't think he's got the legs to play anywhere else.

"The fact he's started with those teams and then not recognised the mistake at half-time and made the change and then the changes are coming 70, 80 minutes - it's far too late."

To be fair to Klopp, the substitutes bench isn't exactly full of talent at the moment. Against Southampton with his side in desperate need of a goal, Klopp had an out-of-form Divock Origi or an 18-year-old Ben Woodburn to throw on in terms of striking options.

Klopp decided on Origi with the Belgian being denied a late penalty after Jack Stephens’ tackle. Midfielder Gigi Wijnaldum was also introduced but Liverpool’s bench simply can’t compare to the other big clubs in the league.

On the other hand, Carragher may be onto something. Klopp, like Pep Guardiola, appears adamant to continue to play his style of football no matter the circumstances. There doesn’t seem to be a plan B whenever things aren’t going his way.

Last weekend against Swansea, Klopp decided to bring on Joel Matip with just five minutes remaining and stick him upfront. It was all too late as the Swans held onto a 3-2 victory.

Whether Klopp will heed Carragher’s advice and make his changes earlier in the match remains to be seen. Either way, he knows Liverpool’s season is hanging by a thread with an FA Cup clash against Wolves this weekend before they host Chelsea on Tuesday.

Maybe a Jose Mourinho-style three subs at half-time will satisfy Carragher.

