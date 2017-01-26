Wayne Rooney's record breaking 250th Manchester United goal against Stoke on Saturday put the captain in a league of his own at the top of the club's all-time scoring charts.

Much of the talk this week has revolved around the lack of appreciation there seems to be for Rooney in his own country as many feel he hasn't completely fulfilled the bright potential he showed after bursting onto the scene at Everton all those years ago.

Most players would claim to have had a very successful career becoming the leading goalscorer for club and country as well as winning virtually everything there is to win at the very top of the game.

But there will always be a few who think he could have achieved even more in the game, particularly when they compare him to his old friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair formed a potent partnership during their time at Old Trafford and while Ronaldo moved on to Real Madrid to go toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi to be the best player in the world, Rooney stuck with Man United.

But Rio Ferdinand thinks it could have very easily been Rooney who rose to the top of the sport had he made one change to his game.

The former Red Devil honestly believes Rooney would have been just as prolific as Ronaldo if he hadn't been such a team player.

“Cristiano had an absolute desire to be the best individual in the world," Ferdinand said, as quoted by The Sun.

“Wayne would say: ‘I want to be the world’s best but I’ll do it by being a team player’.

“That has not allowed him to be a 40-goals-a-season man he could have been.

"You have got to remember he was playing left-wing-half the time when Ronaldo was there for the last couple of years to cover full-backs who had started to attack more.

“He would do that with no questions asked. There are not a lot of players with Wayne Rooney’s profile who would have accepted that type of decision."

It has been a similar story so far this season for Rooney, who has often had to put the team's needs above his own.

Under Jose Mourinho, United's record goalscorer has been forced to watch much of the action from the bench.

But as he proved last weekend with a late equaliser, the 31-year-old still has a role to play in Mourinho's setup.

And now he has reached the 250-goal milestone, Ferdinand believes Rooney can kick on from here.

He added: "The big thing for Wayne Rooney has been to get through that barrier of 250. That was a lot of pressure. People were always talking about it. Every time he was asked about it and was thinking about it in the back of his mind.

“Getting there might just release a fresher Wayne Rooney. But you cannot get away from when your body is telling you one thing. I think Wayne is the only person who will know it is over. I don’t think he is at that point yet. He can contribute in many ways.”

