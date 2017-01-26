It's fair to say all is not well at Liverpool right now.

On New Year's Eve, the Reds were still right in the mix for the title after beating Manchester City 1-0, but fast forward a few weeks, and their season is looking very different.

Jurgen Klopp's men haven't won a league game since then, drawing with Sunderland and Manchester United before suffering a shock home defeat to Swansea.

Article continues below

And all that sandwiched an FA Cup encounter with Plymouth, where they were forced into a replay against the League Two side.

If you're a Liverpool fan, it makes pretty grim reading. Probably their biggest shot at a trophy this term was the EFL Cup, but they crashed out of that with a 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

Klopp is one of the few managers, though, who is in the fortunate position that he is almost above criticism.

Such is the excitement and enthusiasm he has brought to Anfield that he is hugely revered by the supporters, and rightly so.

Not only has he turned Liverpool back into one of the top teams in the country, he's done it playing attacking football and giving young players a chance.

One fan isn't happy

Even so, there's always one. You know that one fan who always has to go against the grain of what everyone else is thinking?

In the video below, he explains the six reasons why - before you check your microphone's working properly - Klopp should be sacked.

According to this wisdom, the defeats to Burnley, Swansea, and Bournemouth all count against him, as well as the fact he's had three transfer windows to get it right.

Then, of course, there's his admittedly questionable judgement in persevering with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. The Southampton defeat was just the icing on the cake, really.

Check it out:

Micky Quinn, the unfortunate presenter who had to take the call, summed it up perfectly afterwards:

Fans back up Klopp

A comment like that is bound to spark a reaction, and the majority of fans on Twitter were quick to leap to Klopp's defence over any suggestions he should go.

Then again, you can see why some fans might have been a little frustrated with the German.

Rather than blame his players for failing to beat 11th-placed Southampton over two legs, Klopp had a frankly bizarre excuse lined up.

"First half, difficult, I’m not sure if you felt it but the wind was really strange," he said in his post-match press conference.

Blaming the wind for going out the cup isn't actually a sackable offence, though, nor is sitting 4th in the Premier League with a team that have only finished in the Champions League places once in the last seven years.

Will Liverpool have had a good season if they only make the top four? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms