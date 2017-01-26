Anthony Joshua labels online abuse he received for Mosque picture as 'a shame'

Anthony Joshua confessed that it was 'a shame' that internet trolls subjected him to abuse after positing a picture of him praying in a mosque.

The IBF heavyweight champion posted a picture on his Twitter account during a trip to Dubai on his time off of him praying and received a backlash from angry followers.

Whilst not a Muslim, Joshua has previously indicated that he has an interest in faith, something that some followers clearly do not respect after posting hateful messages.

However, the 27-year-old is insistent that the abusive messages on social media would in no way distract him from his super fight with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

He said: “I posted in that respect and it’s a shame it had that backlash, but I can’t control how people think.

"As long as my intentions are pure, that’s what counts...Religion is supposed to be a positive thing. When you look at the true religions around the world, not the fundamentalists.

“You always have to go with what your spirit tells you not what people advise you. I’m a man that will always follow my own path.

“One of my best friends is a Muslim guy and we were in Dubai, which is (in) an Islamic country.

“We were on a tour of Dubai and we went to the mosque and it was afternoon prayer so I asked him to pray for me ahead of the Klitschko fight, for good will.

"He asked me to join in and I joined in and someone took a picture and I took it from Instagram and posted it. Out of good faith."

The unbeaten heavyweight went on to reference the late great Muhammad Ali, who converted to Islam in 1964, saying he did not expect the kind of reaction that he received on Twitter.

He said: "One of my idols in the boxing industry is Muslim. I didn't think it would have the backlash."

With some awfully distasteful and disrespectful comments such as: “Hope Klitschko batters you now.”, “MUSLIM??? That’s me defo not a supporter or fan,” and “Unfollow unsupport.”, it's no surprise that Joshua was taken aback by the reaction.

