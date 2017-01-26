Venus and Serena Williams will meet in their ninth Grand Slam final on Saturday after both sisters defied the odds of age and reached the finale of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Venus, who has not played in a Grand Slam final since Wimbledon back in 2009, beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets, whilst Serena eased past little known Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1.

Speaking after her typically dominant victory, Serena said: "I am really proud of Venus - she is a total inspiration. I am really happy for her and to be in the final together is a dream for us.

"She is my toughest opponent, no-one has ever beaten me as much as Venus.

"I feel no matter what that we have both won after all we have been through. I know a Williams is going to win this tournament."

The world number two will be seeking to win a record 23rd slam title and her seventh Australian Open, whilst Venus aims for her first major since 2008 and her eighth overall.

The elder of the sisters said after her win: "It is unbelievable to watch Serena play tennis - the way she hits the ball and the competitor she is.

"It would be a dream to see her on the opposite side of the net on Saturday."

As previously mentioned, Saturday's match will be their ninth meeting in a Grand Slam final with Serena leading 6-2 in their previous encounters, including victory at the 2003 Australian Open, the only other time Venus has reached that stage in Melbourne.

In all competitive matches, Serena leads her sister 16-11 and the outcome of Saturday's match is by no means a certainty, despite the disparity in their level of play over the past few years.

Though the occasion will present a moment of huge significance for both women, the meaningfulness of just being there might be that bit more for Venus who has toiled in recent times and has finally made her way back to the pinnacle of the game.

The former world number one joked after her semi final: "Everyone has their moment in the sun. Maybe mine has gone on a little longer than other people, but I have nothing else to do."

Nothing in the women's game at present can capture the public's attention like this matchup can, and crowds in Melbourne are sure in for a treat come Saturday when two of the game's all time greats collide in what could very well be their final meeting in a major final.

