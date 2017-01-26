It's now been two weeks since Dimitri Payet made his extraordinary decision to go on strike at West Ham.

What's even more remarkable than his behaviour is that the 29-year-old is still on the books at the London Stadium despite ongoing talks with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 club just can't seem to come to an agreement with the Hammers' board over his asking price - they want £30million, but it seems the most his old club are willing to offer is around £25million.

While it's undoubtedly a sad state of affairs, it seems a lot of players just don't feel loyalty towards those who pay their wages like they used to back in the day.

Everyone's got their opinion on Payet's antics, and it seems few people are impressed.

West Ham fans have even taken to smashing his car windows and throwing eggs at his house.

It sounds like their former centre-back Rio Ferdinand is equally disappointed in the Frenchman.

No loyalty

The ex-England international is famously no-nonsense, so he's given Payet - if he's listening - something of a reality check.

“What should West Ham do with him? It is not a difficult one,” Ferdinand said, per the Guardian.

“I look at it from when I played football and I would never have said: ‘I am not playing.’ I had problems at football clubs at different times. At Manchester United, I had problems with the club at various times, with certain people, but it never entered my mind not to play.

“You owe it to the club and the fans – especially where he came from before he got to West Ham.

Let him "sit and rot"

"They gave him the platform to play at the Euros last summer, they gave him a platform to get a new contract and to become a player that is known in the football world, and you have to respect that.”

Ferdinand added that if he were the West Ham manager, he would tell the playmaker to “sit and rot until I get what I want for you, money-wise.”

That is essentially what Slaven Bilic has been doing, but it hasn't had a negative effect on results.

In fact, they've won consecutive games since it all kicked off with Payet, so he might want to think twice about how much they need him after all.

