How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ferdinand says he would never have behaved like Payet.

Rio Ferdinand explains the brutal way he'd deal with Dimitri Payet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's now been two weeks since Dimitri Payet made his extraordinary decision to go on strike at West Ham.

What's even more remarkable than his behaviour is that the 29-year-old is still on the books at the London Stadium despite ongoing talks with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 club just can't seem to come to an agreement with the Hammers' board over his asking price - they want £30million, but it seems the most his old club are willing to offer is around £25million.

Article continues below

While it's undoubtedly a sad state of affairs, it seems a lot of players just don't feel loyalty towards those who pay their wages like they used to back in the day.

Everyone's got their opinion on Payet's antics, and it seems few people are impressed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

West Ham fans have even taken to smashing his car windows and throwing eggs at his house.

It sounds like their former centre-back Rio Ferdinand is equally disappointed in the Frenchman.

No loyalty 

The ex-England international is famously no-nonsense, so he's given Payet - if he's listening - something of a reality check.

“What should West Ham do with him? It is not a difficult one,” Ferdinand said, per the Guardian.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

“I look at it from when I played football and I would never have said: ‘I am not playing.’ I had problems at football clubs at different times. At Manchester United, I had problems with the club at various times, with certain people, but it never entered my mind not to play.

“You owe it to the club and the fans – especially where he came from before he got to West Ham.

Let him "sit and rot"

"They gave him the platform to play at the Euros last summer, they gave him a platform to get a new contract and to become a player that is known in the football world, and you have to respect that.”

Ferdinand added that if he were the West Ham manager, he would tell the playmaker to “sit and rot until I get what I want for you, money-wise.”

West Ham United v Hull City - Premier League

That is essentially what Slaven Bilic has been doing, but it hasn't had a negative effect on results.

In fact, they've won consecutive games since it all kicked off with Payet, so he might want to think twice about how much they need him after all.

Should West Ham give up and sell Payet for less? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Rio Ferdinand
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again