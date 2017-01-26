How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning free-kick wasn’t enough to prevent Real Madrid from crashing out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Faced with a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Celta Vigo, Los Blancos could only manage a 2-2 draw.

Having made such a hot start to the season, Madrid are currently experiencing something of a rocky patch. They’ve won just one of their past five matches in all competitions - it very much feels as if Zinedine Zidane’s extended honeymoon period is over.

Yet the Frenchman isn’t overly concerned about his team’s form.

"I am not worried, nor angry," Zidane said afterwards, via Sky Sports. "Lately we've chances that we haven't taken, that will change.

"My sensation is that we played very well and that we pushed the opponents all the way to the end."

But with a Champions League encounter with Napoli to come, perhaps Zidane should be worried. His team no longer look invincible, as they did during their 40-match unbeaten run.

Ronaldo struggled

And don’t let Ronaldo’s free-kick fool you, either. He was poor against Celta Vigo and was guilty of missing from three yards out.

The 31-year-old was phenomenal in 2016 and fully deserved the Ballon d’Or. But if the first month of 2017 is anything to go by, he’ll be handing the trophy back to Lionel Messi at the end of the year.

Messi has been flawless in his six matches in the calendar year, failing to score in just one game. Ronaldo, however, hasn’t reached the heights he achieved en route to winning the Champions League and European Championship.

Ronaldo's dive

Ronaldo produced a woeful dive that pretty much summed up Madrid’s performance. It was embarrassing and desperate.

Come on Ronnie, you’re better than that.

Twitter reacts

Fans on Twitter wasted no time in piling on the Portugal international.

Should Zidane be worried about Madrid's form? Let us know in the comment section below!

