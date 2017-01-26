How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Granit Xhaka is currently going through the toughest spell of his Arsenal career to date.

Sunday saw the Swiss international pick up his third red card of the season with a two-footed tackle on Burnley's Steven Defour, meaning he now faces a four-game suspension.

It represents his ninth dismissal in just three years and Arsene Wenger's lightweight midfield is now set for a stern test over the next month.

Wenger, who himself is also in trouble with the FA after being sent to the stands and pushing the fourth official during the same game, refused to criticise the former Borussia Monchengladbach star.

However, the Arsenal boss admitted he has offered Xhaka some unusual advice to prevent him making a similar mistake between now and the end of the season.

When asked if Xhaka had let the club down, Wenger replied: "Not really," as per The Mirror.

"Watching it again, the sending off was harsh. It was not a dangerous tackle. It was clumsy.

"You can be punished with these tackles now. He has to learn from that, he didn’t want to injure anyone. We lose him at an important part of the season.

"Naturally, he’s not a great tackler. In his decision making, he’s quite intelligent but it’s the way he tackles which is not convincing

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

"I’ll encourage him not to tackle, to stay on his feet. You can improve it but when you’re face-to-face with somebody it’s better you stay up."

So, after years where critics claimed Arsenal needed to add a tough-tackling midfielder to get back in the reckoning for the title, they finally sign one and Wenger tells him to stop tackling after three red cards.

The irony of it must be driving Arsenal fans crazy.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Nevertheless, that isn't the only controversy Xhaka has landed himself in.

The 24-year-old has been accused of racially abusing a staff member at Heathrow airport.

But the Arsenal boss revealed he has spoken to his player about the incident and Xhaka has denied any wrongdoing.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BURNLEY

Wenger added: "He denies completely what happened at Heathrow. I've spoken to him about it and he completely denies it.

"He's been absolutely marvellous to handle on a daily basis - commitment, dedication. I've never had a problem with him."

Topics:
Granit Xhaka
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

