Usain Bolt, the triple-triple Olympic gold medal winner is no longer.

Bolt was dealt the devastating news that he will have to hand back one of his gold medals after one of his teammates failed a drugs test.

Nesta Carter, who ran for Jamaica in the 4x100 relay in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, tested positive for a banned substance meaning each member of that team will lose their gold.

Article continues below

Bolt himself, who won triple sprint gold in Beijing, London and the Rio games, is innocent of any wrongdoing.

But how does it feel to lose a gold medal through no fault of your own?

Article continues below

Bolt has revealed all.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Bolt ahead of the announcement by the International Olympic Committee.

“Over the years I’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and worked hard to be a champion.

“I’m not too pleased about the situation but it’s just one of those things that happen in life. You have to be able to deal with it.

“When I have to give back my gold medal I’ll give it back, it’s not a problem to me.”

Carter was one of 454 randomly selected athletes whose doping samples were set to be retested by the IOC last year. His re-test was found to contain the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

The 31-year-old ran the first leg in Beijing and triumphed alongside Michael Grater, Asafa Powell and Bolt. Carter was tested that evening but it was declared there were no “adverse analytical findings”.

However, with the advancement of science, the IOC has caught many cheats and Carter is the latest to be found out.

As for Bolt, he will still be regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all-time but, as Roger Black - Britains’ two-time Olympic silver medalist - says, it’s a shame we can no longer call Bolt a triple-triple winner.

“Eight doesn’t have the same ring - ‘double treble, plus two’,” he said. “It will be really frustrating for him. You can only account for yourself, you cannot account for your team-mates.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms