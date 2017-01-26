How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Batista claims WWE blocked another return.

Batista explains why WWE didn’t allow him to return at SummerSlam 2014

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s quite clear that Batista and the WWE endure a frosty relationship, that’s despite The Animal being close friends with influential people like Triple H.

This week, the former WWE Champion lifted the lid on his return in 2014 and how he believes the company 'screwed him over.'

2014 RETURN

While he helped Daniel Bryan and The Shield go over during his second stint, he knew that he was being booked poorly – even though he ended up staying a month longer than he intended to.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He’s not holding back now either, as he’s revealed more details of his unhappy return when speaking to DailyDead.com.

Despite exiting under those circumstances, he’s revealed that he was open to returning for SummerSlam that year, only for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to laugh those suggestions off as they didn’t think Guardians of the Galaxy would be the success it became.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

WATCH: What happened after RAW went off the air

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

He said: “Here’s how messed up they [WWE] are.

SUMMERSLAM 2014

“I said to them, because I wanted to come back for SummerSlam, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I came back right when I’m also in the biggest film in the world?’

“Literally, it was Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] who laughed at me, and Hunter goes, ‘We don’t even know if it’s going to be any good.’ I swear to God.

“But I wanted to go back for SummerSlam, and they didn’t want me to come back.

“I think because they thought it was such a failure, that run, and it wasn’t a failure because of me. Sorry, I’m venting now.”

It does seem like WWE missed out on a massive opportunity at the time.

They wouldn’t have known that Guardians of the Galaxy would end up so massive, but previous box office records of Marvel films should have given them enough insight to understand that working with them to promote both companies was too good of a chance to miss out on.

Would you have liked to see Batista return at SummerSlam in 2014? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Triple H
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again