Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

It’s quite clear that Batista and the WWE endure a frosty relationship, that’s despite The Animal being close friends with influential people like Triple H.

This week, the former WWE Champion lifted the lid on his return in 2014 and how he believes the company 'screwed him over.'

2014 RETURN

While he helped Daniel Bryan and The Shield go over during his second stint, he knew that he was being booked poorly – even though he ended up staying a month longer than he intended to.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He’s not holding back now either, as he’s revealed more details of his unhappy return when speaking to DailyDead.com.

Despite exiting under those circumstances, he’s revealed that he was open to returning for SummerSlam that year, only for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to laugh those suggestions off as they didn’t think Guardians of the Galaxy would be the success it became.

Article continues below

He said: “Here’s how messed up they [WWE] are.

SUMMERSLAM 2014

“I said to them, because I wanted to come back for SummerSlam, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I came back right when I’m also in the biggest film in the world?’

“Literally, it was Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] who laughed at me, and Hunter goes, ‘We don’t even know if it’s going to be any good.’ I swear to God.

“But I wanted to go back for SummerSlam, and they didn’t want me to come back.

“I think because they thought it was such a failure, that run, and it wasn’t a failure because of me. Sorry, I’m venting now.”

It does seem like WWE missed out on a massive opportunity at the time.

They wouldn’t have known that Guardians of the Galaxy would end up so massive, but previous box office records of Marvel films should have given them enough insight to understand that working with them to promote both companies was too good of a chance to miss out on.

Would you have liked to see Batista return at SummerSlam in 2014? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms