Mourinho was speaking ahead of the EFL Cup second leg against Hull .

Manchester United fans have a hilarious theory about Jose Mourinho's haircut

It's taken a little while, but Jose Mourinho has slowly built up a rapport with the Manchester United fans.

The fact that the Red Devils haven't lost in all competitions since November 3 might have something to do with it, but he's also been doing his best to banish the demons of the Louis van Gaal era.

The Special One arrived at Old Trafford at a particularly interesting time.

United were embarking on a new era, but across the city, so were their rivals, as Pep Guardiola took charge at the Etihad.

Now, obviously United fans only care about their own club and aren't interested in what's happening at City - but they must be taking some delight in Guardiola's struggles.

The two managers were compared so heavily at the start of the season because of their history together in La Liga.

Strangely, though, it's the Catalan who is under a lot more pressure at the moment, despite City being higher than United in the Premier League table.

The conspiracy 

Cue a hilarious theory about Mourinho impersonating his old foe by shaving his head just to wind him up even further.

It might seem a little far-fetched, if it weren't for Mourinho telling reporters:

"The haircut is a privilege because I’m the kind of guy who can do it and in a one month I have new hair, a new wig!"

Suspicious - although moments later, he reportedly high-fived a bald journalist, so who knows who he was aiming it at. 

Subtle dig

It wouldn't be the first time the Portuguese had taken a dig at the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss over his follicles. You might say it's - ahem - wearing a bit thin.

In 2014, he allegedly made the hair-raising comment, per El Confidencial:

"When you enjoy what you do, you don't lose your hair, and Guardiola is bald. He doesn't enjoy football."

It seems a little childish, but you wouldn't put it past him.

What do you make of Mourinho's alternative look? Have your say in the comments. 

