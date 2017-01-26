Venus Williams has been through all kinds of injury and personal troubles off the court in recent years, and you could tell the strain of all the disappointment had been lifted by her wonderful reaction to reaching the Australian Open final.

The world number 17 beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets to reach her first Grand Slam final since 2009 and just her second final in Melbourne, her last being way back in 2003.

The 36-year-old fought back from a set down to win the match 6-7 6-2 6-3 and it's safe to say she was ecstatic about it.

25-year-old Vandeweghe took the first set via a tie break and it all looked like it could be same old story for Venus.

But, Williams fought back fantastically showing enormous fight and will power along with some typically mercurial shot making to take the second set with ease 6-2.

World number 35 Vandeweghe, who had played so brilliantly to defeat French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the previous round, simply couldn't live with Williams' power and return game and the third set went the way of the veteran too after an early break gave her a lead that was too much for her younger compatriot to make up.

Watch here as Venus jumps, dances and screams with joy after the final point.

The seven-time major winner has played some fine tennis this tournament, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and an inform Vandeweghe on her way to the final where she will meet her sister Serena for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final.

Venus trails her younger sister 6-2 in the eight finals they have played and Serena handed her defeat in her only other Australian Open final appearance.

But, for Venus, just being there is an enormous accomplishment given her struggle to reach the dizzy heights she once occupied early in her career.

This will be her first slam final since Wimbledon in 2009 and she will be looking to win her first major since 2008 when she won on the famed Centre Court at SW19.

