Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel for the Cowboys so badly

Jerry Jones has long been one of the most charismatic and influential owners in the NFL and his in-house influence on draft decisions have always been well documented. But, it appears that the Cowboys owner did not get his own way when it came to drafting a certain quarterback back in 2014.

The 2014 draft class is already becoming an all-time great one with 13 pro bowlers coming out of the first round, however, there will always be the shadow of Johnny Manziel hanging over it.

The Johnny Football sensation that took over the nation during number two's time at Texas A&M even nearly led to him being taken by the Cowboys before the Cleveland Browns had a chance to snag him with the 22nd pick.

Cowboys President Stephen Jones has now revealed the extent to which his father wanted to take Manziel in an interview with Sports Illustrated and said the following on Jerry's will to draft the Aggie:

"I'll never forget that morning," recalls Stephen. "Jerry said, 'Let's go through the [prospects] again, make sure we all see eye to eye on how we've got 'em ranked.'"If Manziel was still there at 16, the patriarch added, "I assume we'd take him--wouldn't we?"

Replied Stephen, with some delicacy, "Well, I don't think we would."

Late Name to the Board

The pair came to a compromise: If any of three players - Aaron Donald, Anthony Barr or Ryan Shazier - were still available they wouldn't take Manziel. But Stephen wanted to add one more name.

"And Zack," Stephen reminded his father.

The Cowboys did, in fact, have Notre Dame guard Zack Martin higher on its draft board than Manziel but the owner/GM couldn't make any promises.

So, as the draft unfolded and Dallas' 16th pick came around with none of the three defensive stars on the board, and Manziel and Martin still remaining, it got a little bit awkward for Jerry.

"So there we were, staring at Johnny and Zack Martin," Stephen says. Jerry went around the table trying to wrangle support for Manziel, but he came up empty. "Lonely is the right word," Jerry says. "I don't think there was another soul in the room" who shared the owner's enthusiasm for Johnny Football. Instead, Jerry suggested his team trade out of the pick.

"But no one was calling to trade," explains Stephen. By this time the boss "was not happy," says the son. Exasperated, Jerry finally asked, "So no one in this room wants to take Johnny Manziel?"

That's when Stephen looked across to his father and recalled saying "Dad, we need to take Zack."

And it's worked out very well, with Martin becoming a pro bowler in all three of his seasons with the organisation and also receiving two all-pro nods as well as being a part of undoubtedly the best offensive line in all of football.

But, that didn't mean Jerry was happy about it as Stephen went on to recollect:

"Son, I hope you're happy," Jerry said. "But let me tell you something: You don't get to own the Cowboys, you don't get to do special things in life, by making major decisions going right down the middle. And that" -- taking an offensive lineman over Johnny Football -- "was right down the middle."

Although Jerry is the man with all the power, its clear that taking Manziel would not have been beneficial in comparison to Martin. One is a an all-pro calibre player, whilst the other is out of the league with drug and alcohol issues desperately trying to make a comeback to pro football.

And, who knows, if Johnny Football had been taken by the Cowboys, they may never have drafted a certain Day Prescott who now looks like being their franchise quarterback for a long time.

