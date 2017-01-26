How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sturridge's speed has been on a steady decline.

Daniel Sturridge's remarkable speed decline over past four seasons

When Jamie Carragher said Daniel Sturridge “is a completely different player now to when he first came to Liverpool,” after the Reds’ EFL Cup defeat to Southampton, he didn’t mean it in a positive way.

Carragher questioned Sturridge’s all-round contribution to Liverpool’s efforts, claiming the striker offers nothing when he doesn’t score.

"More often than not you cannot question his finishing but he doesn't do anything else in a game now, whereas he did when he first came,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

"That's the case with that type of striker now, if they're not a target man, or don't run in behind, everything has got to be put on a plate. So when he doesn't score you're basically down to 10 men because they are not offering anything else whatsoever.”

Liverpool trailed 1-0 heading into Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield. Sturridge missed two opportunities to level the tie in the second half before Southampton booked their place in the final thanks to Shane Long’s late winner.

Another concern for Carragher is Sturridge’s pace. Once pretty swift on his feet, the 27-year-old now appears much more sluggish.

“There was one occasion in the game where he fell over into the hoardings in front of the Kop and I thought he had to get that ball,” Carragher added.

“I don't know if his pace has completely gone or whether he's that worried with injuries that he pulls out of something.

"Sturridge is not the player to run in behind, so you can forget about him replacing Mane. All he does is come to feet now."

The damning stats

Sturridge’s career has been blighted by injuries, and it does seem is they have had an impact on his speed. Sky Sports have monitored the England international’s pace over the past four seasons and the results are conclusive.

Sturridge’s average top speed per Premier League game:

2013-14: 32.4 km/h
2014-15: 30.5 km/h
2015-16: 29.5 km/h
2016-17: 28.5 km/h

Sky Sports found that Sturridge was Liverpool’s fastest player in eight Premier League matches in 2013-14. Since then? He hasn’t once been the fastest player on the pitch.

If he can't finish, he won't last

The numbers, as sad as they are, aren’t very surprising. Sturridge has dealt with hip, leg, calf, foot, thigh, hamstring, knee and ankle ligament injuries in his career.

Unable to rely on his pace, the former Chelsea forward’s finishing is the one ability he can depend on. If it isn’t up to scratch, it’s tough to see him lasting at Liverpool for much longer.

Video: Sturridge in 2013-14

The 2013-14 season was easily Sturridge's best as a professional. He scored 24 goals in 33 appearances, leading many to wonder if he would soften the blow of Luis Suarez's move to Barcelona at the end of the season

