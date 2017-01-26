It took a while for FIFA gamers to work out the new penalty system in the latest game.

FIFA 17 brought with it a brand new set piece system meaning, at first, spot-kicks were difficult to grasp.

The new system removed the power bar, direction and composure metre from previous games and meant the gamer was responsible for the player's run up to the penalty.

It also meant that players could now control almost everything from the varying style to strike the ball, to the spin you can generate.

Whilst most FIFA players usually just smash the ball into one of the corners, there are a few different techniques you can use from 12-yards. Of course, for years you’ve been able to produce a Panenka penalty to really humiliate your opponent.

In real life, a Panenka isn’t the most outrageous thing you can do when you’ve been given the penalty, though. Barcelona proved that last season when Lionel Messi rolled the ball sideways for the onrushing Luis Suarez to score.

But can you do that on FIFA?

No doubt plenty of people have attempted it but, with help from Dream Team, we think we’ve discovered a way of doing it.

YouTuber DailyTradingTips has attempted to do just that in a YouTube video, but realised that it’s pretty tough.

But, with this step-by-step guide, it can actually be done.

Step 1 - You need a good penalty taker and aim as far in the corner as possible with very little power.

Step 2 - You need to have a really quick player running onto it. After the ball is kicked, sprint towards the goal.

Step 3 - Press shoot straight away and aim for the far corner with as much power as possible.

Step 4 - Hope for the best.

Yeah, we’ve tried it and it’s really not easy. However, it’s possible. Honestly.

If you don’t believe us, check out the below video from ‘FIFA Amazing Goals’ to see Messi and Suarez re-create their pass-penalty.

