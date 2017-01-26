Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James & Cavaliers GM have one-to-one meeting after King's rant

Following Monday’s 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans - the Cavs’ fifth loss in seven games - LeBron James went on a now famous expletive-laden rant that got everybody's attention.

“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organisation,” a clearly frustrated James said, adding the Cavaliers “need a (expletive) playmaker.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Cavs general manager David Griffin took exception to the King's comments and set upon meeting with his franchise player one-one-one in the aftermath.

"The comment about the organisation being complacent I think is really misguided," Griffin said. "Organisationally, there is absolutely no lack of clarity on what our goal set is. We are here to win championships, and there is no other solution, there is no other outcome that is acceptable, and there never has been. But in terms of the on-the-court complacency, I've seen a lot of that."

The Cavs are still three games clear at the top of the Eastern Conference, thanks to the stuttering form of the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics behind them more than anything else.

Despite James’ frustrations, Griffin reportedly won't be changing his approach and making any knee-jerk reactions.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

There was reportedly “amazed disbelief” within the Cavs organisation James would even doubt the team’s commitment to winning another championship.

Conversely, as is always the case, a different team source deemed James’ actions as “brilliant,” as the Cavaliers seem to thrive on drama and adversity.

James has always been a player-coach in essence for the Cavs, and he will continue to be that unique influence until he decides to either retire or play elsewhere.

