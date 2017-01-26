Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler unload explicit rant on Chicago Bulls teammates

The Chicago Bulls suffered an 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, their third loss in the last five games. What's worse is that the team was winning 110-100 with three minutes left in the game but still were defeated.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points while Dwyane Wade scored 33 points for the Bulls, but no other member of their squad managed to get 10 points or more. No one achieved more than three assists either.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Wade and Butler unleashed their frustrations on their teammates after the loss moved the team to a 23-24 record and eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The shooting guard believes his teammates don't care enough about the ball game to win. He thinks the rest of the Bulls players don't care about the situation, and that this is causing too many losses.

He said: "I don't know how you fix it. It just doesn't mean enough to guys around here to want to win ballgames. It pisses me off, but I can't be frustrated and I can't care too much for these guys. They have to care for themselves. You got to do better. You got to do better with knowing where your shot's coming and knock them down. You got to do better with knowing film, knowing personnel. Just as a team, just got to do better, man."

Wade continued: "As long as it's like this, it has to hurt them. I'm 35-years-old, man. I've got three championships. It shouldn't hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it. If they don't want it, then we'll show up and play Friday. Hopefully we win; if we don't, we [do it] again. Keep it going until the season's over. It has to change. It has to hurt inside to lose games like this. This s--- should f---ing hurt."

Butler doubled down on what the 35-year-old said.

"M-----f-----s just got to care if we win or lose. At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win. You play your role to the tee. Be a star in your role, man. That's how you win in this league, man. You have to embrace what this team, what this organization needs for you to do on either end of the floor. On top of everything else, just play every possession like it's your last. We don't play hard all the time. It's very disappointing whenever we don't play hard."

Butler and Wade hope the loss lights a fire in the belly of their teammates to change their fortunes, as they believe the talent is already there on their squad. They aren't the only players to complain about their squad recently as LeBron James has said he doesn't think the Cleveland Cavaliers are stepping up to the mark either.

We'll have to wait and see if the Bulls can turn things around when they play against the Miami Heat on Friday night.