WWE

Owens has discussed his name change.

Kevin Owens reveals thoughts on WWE dropping Steen from his name

Football News
Since the WWE became more open to bringing in some of the finest independent talents from around the world, fans still had worries about them signing.

Mishandling always seems like a popular choice, as many believe that WWE won’t book them well or use them to their potential.

NAME CHANGES

Another big worry is that gimmick changes could also lead to name changes, such as El Generico becoming Sami Zayn or Prince Devitt becoming Finn Balor.

It hasn’t always been the case as Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura haven't had to change anything.

There was excitement when Kevin Steen also signed with the company, and changed his surname to Owens.

USAToday caught up with the Universal Champion this week, and he revealed that even though some of the other stars were able to keep their names, he was open to changing it.

He said: “There really was no conversation.

OPEN TO CHANGE

“That wasn’t really a thing being done at the time, guys getting to keep their names from the indies. As far as regretting it, I really don’t.

“I had a very successful career as Kevin Steen and now the WWE is a different chapter of that career. I get to pay tribute to my son and one of my favourite wrestlers of all time, Owen Hart.

“I named my son after Owen Hart and now I get to be Kevin Owens. To me, that’s very poetic.

“I’m very proud of the name Owens and I get to keep my first name, Kevin, so that name really is me.

“In real life, if my name wasn’t Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens would be the name.”

There’s no denying just how over the ‘Fight Owens Fight’ chant has become since he arrived, but there are bound to be supporters that still wish he brought the Steen name to the organisation.

Would you have preferred to see Kevin Steen in WWE? Or are you pleased that it was changed to Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

