Usain Bolt is the household name of Athletics.

After bursting onto the scene at Beijing 2008, the charismatic Jamaican has dominated the field for almost a decade.

The 30-year-old achieved an illustrious ‘triple-triple’ at Rio 2016, by winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay for the third successive Olympics.

Throughout his career, he has been heralded as the shining light of an athletics world dogged by doping scandals.

His victory over closest rival Justin Gatlin in the World Championship 100m in 2015 in particular, was seen as an important victory for clean athletics.

However, Bolt and his teammates are set to be stripped of their 4x100m relay 2008 Olympic gold, after fellow Jamaican Nesta Carter failed a drugs test.

Carter ran the first leg of the Beijing final in a team which was completed by Michael Frater, Asafa Powell, and Bolt, with Dwight Thomas also earning a medal through his involvement in the heats.

Carter has been a prolific member of the Jamaican relay team, winning World Championship gold in 2011, 2013, and 2015, as well as triumphing at the London Olympics in 2012.

However, the Jamaican Olympic Association are understood to be considering an appeal against the decision.

While Carter is due to appeal his individual case through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Jamaica are looking towards the interests of the team as a whole.

Mike Fennell, President of the Jamaican Olympic Association, said: “We have to decide what the best legal process is.

“It is a team and we are interested in ensuring they are properly protected and given a fair chance of clearing their names.”

Carter’s retested sample was found to contain a banned stimulant and he is one of 61 athletes from Beijing 2008 who have been punished retrospectively this week, as the sport continues to try to eradicate its doping culture.

