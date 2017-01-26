How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tweet suggesting Samuel Eto'o has joined FC Amkar confuses fans

A picture of Samuel Eto'o which emerged on Twitter on Thursday has left everyone very confused.

Russian Premier League side FC Amkar Prem posted an image of the striker holding up one their shirts with his name on the back, suggesting he had signed for them.

The tweet included a cryptic message which translated to: 'more details later' getting fans around the world excited at Eto'o's latest potential move.

Eto'o's career has arguably been heading downhill ever since the striker called an end to his stint in the Premier League with Everton in 2015.

Six months at Serie A side Sampdoria followed, where he scored just two goals before he made a brave switch to Turkish side Antalyaspor.

His time in Turkey started brightly, the Cameroon hero scored 13 goals from his first 15 games and he even took the first steps towards becoming a manager when he became interim coach for a couple of weeks.

But there were signs he could be on the move again when he accused the club of racism back at the start of the current season after receiving heavy criticism for his poor form.

The 35-year-old has since been able to resolve his differences with the club and fight his way back into the starting XI, however, it was speculated on Thursday that his time in Turkey had still come to an end.

It looked like the former Barcelona star had decided to return to Russia for the first time since leaving Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 - or so it was believed.

On contrary to what the Daily Mail reported, Stefano Conforti, a writer for Russian football has claimed that Eto'o has not actually signed for FC Amkar but was merely visiting his former coach Gadzhi Gadzhiev, who gifted him a shirt.

As PR stunts go, that is pretty impressive.

It would have certainly represented one of the most remarkable moves of the January window had it actually taken place.

FC Amkar have continued to improve since last season's 11th place finish in the top division of Russian football and are currently well in the hunt to finish in the top four.

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

But it is safe to say that the Zvezda Stadium would have felt a world away from the Camp Nou with a capacity of just 17,000.

We guess stranger things have happened but this did seem a little far-fetched.

