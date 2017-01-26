How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Wyatt and Orton could battle for the WWE title.

WWE reportedly planning WWE title match between Orton and Wyatt at WrestleMania

Football News
Whether fans liked it or not, there have been lots of rumours heading towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and it will remain that way until the event kicks off on Sunday night.

It can be considered a good thing too, as it shows just how unpredictable the Rumble is this year as even though there are some names that are considered favourites to win, nobody really has any solid idea on how it will all play out.

ROYAL RUMBLE RUMOURS

So far, most of the rumours point in the direction that a Monday Night Raw star will win, or that The Undertaker could win, and go on to challenge a star from the red brand.

While ideas will continue to change, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that another interesting plan could be coming our way on Sunday as well as the Elimination Chamber – as long as WWE don’t get cold feet about the idea.

He’s claiming that Randy Orton is the latest start being discussed to win the Royal Rumble at the San Antonio Alamodome, but it’s the events which could follow that could make WrestleMania 33 an unmissable event.

WWE TITLE MATCH?

In his current storyline with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, it’s no secret that Orton and Wyatt are expected to meet in Orlando, with or without Harper in the mix.

However, the stakes could be even higher if Meltzer’s claims are to be believed.

Meltzer has added that the current rumour backstage is that Wyatt could go on to win the Elimination Chamber match, and effectively become the WWE Champion to set up a clash with The Viper on April 2.

WWE SummerSlam 2015

There’s already been lots of speculation that 2017 could finally see a singles title run for Wyatt, and this would probably be the best way to make him SmackDown’s biggest star.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton do battle at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Randy Orton
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

