It must be tough being a Real Madrid fan - supporting one of the world’s biggest and best clubs that have won 11 European Cups and 32 domestic league titles.

This season must be a real struggle as well. They couldn’t even go 41-matches unbeaten as they lost to Sevilla after setting a new Spanish record.

Yes, we’re being sarcastic. Supporting Real Madrid must be an absolute pleasure.

However, since Sevilla ended their unbeaten run, Los Blancos haven’t had it all their own way.

They lost to Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash at the Bernabeu before scraping past Malaga 2-1 in the league.

Everyone still expected them to progress to the last-four in the Cup when they travelled to Celta but could only manage a 2-2 draw, seeing them crash out 4-3 on aggregate.

While Madrid haven’t had it all their own way in 2017, neither has their star man - Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar may have had the best 2016 imaginable but he’s struggled since the turn of the year.

And those struggles continued against Celta as, in the first-half, he saw his header hit the bar before he could only hit the post from the rebound with the goal gaping. Ok, the ball came back to him rather quickly but he still should have done better.

While Madrid fans from around the world must have all looked on in disbelief as Ronaldo struck the woodwork with his effort, luckily a video captured the reaction of one massive Madrid fan.

A clip has gone viral of a Madridista having an almighty tantrum at Ronaldo’s inability to covert. Check it out:

Yes, that’s a grown man.

We do have to question why there were so many cameras around him whilst he was watching Madrid in their Copa del Rey clash. Maybe he was playing up to the camera slightly.

That missed chance occurred at 0-0 and Madrid soon went behind thanks to Danilo’s second own goal in as many weeks.

Ronaldo then attempted to make amends by scoring a sensational free-kick but Daniel Wass scored with five minutes remaining to out the tie beyond Zinedine Zidane’s side’s reach. Lucas Vasquez did score in the 90th minute but a 2-2 draw wasn’t enough for Los Blancos.

The poor Madrid fans will just have to settle with being top of La Liga and through to the last-16 of the Champions League. It’s a tough life.

