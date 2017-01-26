How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

It has been vintage Federer so far at the 2017 Australian Open.

Video: Roger Federer shows his funny side after Australian Open semi-final victory

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This year’s Australian Open has not been short on drama.

Novak Djokovic was humbled by world number 117 Denis Istomin, before Andy Murray crashed out in the round of 16 to world number 50 Mischa Zverev.

With Murray and Djokovic dominating the circuit in 2016, an opportunity presented itself for the rest of the field.

Article continues below

So far, the evergreen Roger Federer has taken that opportunity.

The 35-year-old, 17-time Grand Slam champion has been hampered by injuries over recent months, but has rolled back the years in Melbourne.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Today, the Swiss booked his place in the final after a five-set thriller against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Having earned a two-set lead, Federer weathered a determined fight back from his compatriot to take the fifth set 6-3.

With Rafael Nadal taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the other semi-final, fans around the world will be baying for a resumption of the great Federer-Nadal rivalry in Sunday’s main event.

2017 Australian Open - Day 11

Federer was visibly delighted by the victory and conducted his post-match interview in a jovial spirit.

When asked by the interviewer to explain the reason for receiving treatment off the court, Federer enlightened the crowd on in-match physiotherapy protocol.

He appeared to enjoy putting the interviewer in an uncomfortable sport and we found it rather amusing!

See for yourself in the link below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again