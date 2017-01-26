This year’s Australian Open has not been short on drama.

Novak Djokovic was humbled by world number 117 Denis Istomin, before Andy Murray crashed out in the round of 16 to world number 50 Mischa Zverev.

With Murray and Djokovic dominating the circuit in 2016, an opportunity presented itself for the rest of the field.

Article continues below

So far, the evergreen Roger Federer has taken that opportunity.

The 35-year-old, 17-time Grand Slam champion has been hampered by injuries over recent months, but has rolled back the years in Melbourne.

Article continues below

Today, the Swiss booked his place in the final after a five-set thriller against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Having earned a two-set lead, Federer weathered a determined fight back from his compatriot to take the fifth set 6-3.

With Rafael Nadal taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the other semi-final, fans around the world will be baying for a resumption of the great Federer-Nadal rivalry in Sunday’s main event.

Federer was visibly delighted by the victory and conducted his post-match interview in a jovial spirit.

When asked by the interviewer to explain the reason for receiving treatment off the court, Federer enlightened the crowd on in-match physiotherapy protocol.

He appeared to enjoy putting the interviewer in an uncomfortable sport and we found it rather amusing!

See for yourself in the link below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms