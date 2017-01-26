Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

At the start of the 2016 season, Tom Brady was suspended by Roger Goodell and the NFL for the first four games of the year because of his alleged involvement in the deflategate scandal, despite a court coming to the conclusion that the quarterback had no engagement in the scandal.

Although they didn't have their star player for the first four games, the New England Patriots have managed to book a spot in the Super Bowl when everyone thought they would crash and burn.

That means we're edging towards a situation where Goodell may have to hand the Vince Lombardi trophy over to Brady if he wins the big game.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the NFL commissioner was asked if he would feel awkward if he had to hand Brady the Super Bowl trophy, to which he replied with an unusual answer.

"Not for a second... Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years. He’s on the precipice of at least the potential of winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He’s an extraordinary player, great performer and a sure-fire Hall of Famer, so it’d be an honor.”

Article continues below

Yeah right. If anything, Brady will probably have the biggest smile on his face if he comes out against the Atlanta Falcons a week on Sunday victorious because he knows Goodell is going to have to hand him that Lombardi trophy.

The NFL commissioner was also asked why he didn't attend New England's AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he said: "We had two great games. I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games.

"I try to get to as many stadiums as I can but, you know, we have two great games and you’ve got to choose, and frankly, the focus should be on the players, the coaches and the great game and that’s the way it was last weekend and that’s the way it should be.”

Many Patriots fans will enjoy seeing Brady being handed the Lombardi trophy by Goodell if their teams win the Super Bowl, just to see him put on a smile for New England after everything he has put the team through.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms