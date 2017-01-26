In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tucker tied an NFL record in the 2016 season.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nails 75-yard kick in Pro Bowl practice

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker proved he is one of the best kickers in the NFL after converting a 75-yard kick in Pro Bowl practice. 

The 27-year-old was clearly proud of his effort and posted the following video to his Twitter page on Wednesday.  

He captioned the achievement: "From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!!". Of course, whether he could pull the same kick off in a game is another story. The video shows him kicking off a tee, with no one rushing in an attempt to put him off.

He also has a strong tailwind in his favour, and the flags blowing on top of the goalposts are evidence of this.   

Tucker also doesn't lack confidence. He has previously claimed that he would try an 84.5-yard kick - if the conditions were right.   

The challenge was issued by Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, who claimed he'd pay for the Ravens kicker to come to Mile High and try.  

The Broncos play at Sports Authority Field, but the stadium is more commonly known as Mile High because it is exactly one mile above sea level. The altitude may add a couple of extra yards to any kick attempted, meaning on a good day, Tucker may be able to back up his claims.   

Starring Season

For now, though, he has to concentrate on helping the AFC to victory at the Pro Bowl game in Orlando on January 29.

Tucker was selected for the AFC team after an impressive season with the Ravens. He tied an NFL record of 10 kicks from 50 yards or beyond in the 2016 season. Unfortunately, his team didn't find success as a unit. They finished second in the AFC North with a record of eight wins and eight losses and failed to make the playoffs.  

The kicker, who played college football for the University of Texas, will be disappointed about failing to make Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX. However, he will surely be hoping to help the Ravens to a better display in the 2017 season.   

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Ray Lewis
Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens
NFL

