How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

.

Suresh Raina stops Eoin Morgan scoring six with brilliant piece of fielding

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England proved that they have learnt the lessons from the recent ODI series defeat to India with an impressive T20 victory over the same opponents on Thursday.

After being exposed in the highest scoring three-match ODI series of all-time, the tourists' bowling department quickly clicked onto the right line and length to limit India to just 147-7 from their 20 overs.

Spinner Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers with a career-best 2-21 while Mahendra Singh Dhoni offered the toughest resistance with a top score of 36.

Article continues below

England did particularly well to restrict the home side to just one six throughout their innings and it was obvious by the way Jason Roy and Sam Billings started the reply, they weren't going to make the same mistake.

Their second over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, was smashed for two fours and a six by Billings to put England in the ascendancy from the offing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

The opening pair eventually fell with the score at 43-2 but Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan refused to ease the pressure on Virat Kohli's rotated bowling unit.

Morgan top scored with 51 in an impressive innings that included four sixes, although it was very nearly five.

With the score at 117-2, he went for another big shot on the leg side that sent the ball flying into the air.

CRICKET-IND-ENG

Suresh Raina found himself underneath it but was rapidly running out of space to work with.

As you can see in the video below, Raina was able to catch the ball but quickly realised he was about to head over the boundary.

Remarkably, he somehow managed to prevent a six by acrobatically throwing the ball back into play mid-air without touching the rope.

Fielding like that can sometimes prove the difference between a match being won and lost but unfortunately for Raina, it didn't on this occasion.

England proved too good and won the game by seven wickets with nearly two overs to spare in Kanpur.

So far, it has been a disappointing tour for England in India but a T20 series victory would provide a positive end to build upon for next summer's challenges.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
MS Dhoni
Cricket
England cricket
T20 World Cup
Joe Root
T20
India cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again