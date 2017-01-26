Last year it was Paul Pogba, this year it is Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United may not be dazzling on the pitch but they remain among the biggest players in the transfer market.

The Independent recently reported that the Red Devils are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Griezmann, and have even agreed his wages and shirt number.

They would be forced to splash out close to the £89 million they paid for Pogba last summer. Griezmann has a €100m buy-out clause in his Atletico Madrid contract, meaning United could have the two most expensive players in history in next season’s squad.

Of course, Jose Mourinho will have to sell his vision to United. The Frenchman would be swapping Atleti, who have appeared in two of the last three Champions League finals, for a club that hasn’t finished higher than fourth since 2012-13.

Yet Pogba was convinced to swap perennial Serie A champions Juventus for Old Trafford, so it’s no surprise United believe they can do it again.

Pogba’s close relationship with Griezmann - the duo helped France reach the final of Euro 2016 - has given United supporters enough reason to believe the move will happen.

Pogba is being used to convince Griezmann

And Duncan Castles of the Daily Record has enhanced that idea by claiming Pogba is being used to lure the Atleti forward to Manchester.

The United midfielder is said to be “talking to the boy almost every day to push him to go”.

It remains to be seen how convincing Pogba is, but it’s certainly exciting news for United fans. The club's plan is really, really clever.

Griezmann's brother is at it

Pogba isn’t even the closest person to Griezmann who wants him to join the 13-time Premier League winners.

The 25-year-old’s brother, Theo, is a United supporter, and one presumes he’s constantly pestering his sibling in an attempt to get him to join his favourite club.

Rooney replacement

Griezmann would certainly walk into Mourinho’s first team. Castles adds that he’s viewed at Old Trafford as a natural successor to Wayne Rooney, and at this stage he would be an improvement on the 31-year-old.

The France international has scored 63 La Liga and Champions League goals for Atletico in 121 appearances, and was also named Player of the Tournament at last summer’s European Championship.

Pogba is a Griezmann fan

And Pogba has voiced his admiration for the former Real Sociedad star.

“I always have good times when I’m with Grizou,” Pogba said in a recent interview with French television, via the Daily Record.

"He’s my brother, we’re always together. When you’re feeling good away from the pitch it’s easier for you on the pitch, and that’s what’s happening with the France team. I’m very proud of him.”

