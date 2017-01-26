As expected at this time of year, rumours will continue to circulate regarding the Royal Rumble event, WrestleMania, and everything in between.

That’s just the nature of the business now whether fans like it or not, and this year it’s even bigger because of the unpredictable and the stacked rosters.

RUMOURS

Plenty of names have been discussed as to who could win the Royal Rumble, and in turn, that sets up what we could see on April 2 at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans will know that there were numerous reports circulating last month that Vince McMahon was making some drastic changes to the WrestleMania card, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed what the current card is speculated to look like.

While Vince may still make some changes, he has mentioned that these are the current matches being discussed for the Orlando event.

There are three matches that look to be staying the same, with Bill Goldberg set to battle Brock Lesnar for a final time, Seth Rollins should finally be getting his hands on Triple H and The Big Show will go ahead to take on Shaquille O’Neal.

SPECULATED CARD

The interesting thing Meltzer added in the report is that neither Kevin Owens or AJ Styles are expected to be champions at the event.

Owens is rumoured to be going up against Chris Jericho, and the United States Championship could be on the line instead.

Charlotte could be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4 Way match, featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

Speculation suggested that The Undertaker will go up against a Raw superstar, and Meltzer claims that right now, that man is Roman Reigns – and it could be for the Universal title.

Finally, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are also expected to finally meet, and the plans could see The Viper win the Royal Rumble while Wyatt wins the Elimination Chamber.

Even if fans may not like what the WWE could be planning, there’s no denying that we could be in store for an incredible card, especially when you consider the likes of John Cena and AJ Styles haven’t even been mentioned yet.

Would you be happy to see these matches at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

