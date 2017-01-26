How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Much like they would in the boxing ring, Kell Brook and Amir Khan have been trading a few heavy blows on Twitter recently.

The pair have been locked in negotiations over an all-British showdown but a disagreement over the purse split has halted plans.

A 50-50 split was offered by promoter Eddie Hearn but Khan wants a 70% share because he is, according to himself, the "bigger name".

"When someone puts 70-30 on the table, it puts up boundaries," said Hearn, per BBC Sport.

"The communication lines are open but it's just the perception of what the split should be between the two camps is too wide."

In response to Hearn's offer of 50-50, Khan tweeted: "Eddie, I'm the A side and you and Kell know he will make more then he did against GGG (Gennady Golovkin). Don't you agree?

"70-30. You both will make a lot of money."

The 30-year-old's jibe prompted an immediate response from Brook, who said: "Who the f*** is that guy?" but Khan had the perfect response by reminding him of his £30 million net worth.

Boxing at O2 Arena

A fight between the two now appears to be off but, in a surprise last-ditch move, Brook has given Khan an ultimatum.

In the tweet below, Brook has urged Khan to 'put his money where his mouth is' and agree to the winner getting 70% of the purse split.

BROOK CHALLENGES KAHN

Brook now has his rival backed into a corner; should Khan refuse the offer, he risks being mocked and accused of being scared.

There shouldn't be any problem, though, given Khan claimed last month that he's the superior fighter and would win.

"I'm a better fighter, a much more skilful fighter," he said, per Sky Sports. "I've been in with better opposition than Kell.

Canelo Alvarez v Amir Khan

"I think Golovkin is the only 'A' fighter he has fought. With me, I've been in with the likes of [Marcos] Maidana, Danny Garcia, Zab Judah - I've fought the best names in boxing.

"I think it's time now where I shut Kell Brook up, and his team, and I settle the score to show who the No 1, and the best fighter in the UK, is.

"I am happy to take that fight. I always said Kell Brook has to prove himself and he has done that by getting in the ring with Golovkin."

