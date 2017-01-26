Roger Federer has claimed he's Rafael Nadal's biggest fan

It's one of the greatest sporting rivalries of this generation, and a rivalry that took tennis to new heights.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won 31 Grand Slam titles between them, and could be set to face each other in yet another final, if the Spaniard can overcome Grigor Dimitrov.

Federer made it to the Australian Open final on Thursday morning when he impressively beat fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in five sets.

The 35-year-old beat the fourth seeded player 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3, and moved a step closer to his 18th Grand Slam title.

It has been an impressive run for Federer, who was seeded 17th coming into the tournament after a layoff with an injury picked up while running his twin daughters a bath. He had already beaten Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori before his three-hour win over Wawrinka.

He will now face either Nadal or Dimitrov in Sunday's final after the pair face off in Friday's semi-final.

A win for Nadal would see him face off with Federer in a Grand Slam final for the first time since the French Open in 2011.

Federer spoke of his admiration of Nadal after his victory over Wawrinka, and how much of a challenge a final between the pair would be.

"Rafa has presented me with the biggest challenge in the game," Federer said when asked about the prospect.

"I'm his number one fan. His game is tremendous. He's an incredible competitor.

"I'm happy we had some epic battles over the years and of course it would be unreal to play here. I think both of us would never have thought we would be here playing in the final."

The pair weren't expected to meet in the final, however, with both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray suffering early exits.

