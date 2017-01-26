How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Federer beat Wawrinka in Thursday's semi-final.

Roger Federer says he's Rafael Nadal's biggest fan ahead of possible Australian Open final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer has claimed he's Rafael Nadal's biggest fan

It's one of the greatest sporting rivalries of this generation, and a rivalry that took tennis to new heights.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won 31 Grand Slam titles between them, and could be set to face each other in yet another final, if the Spaniard can overcome Grigor Dimitrov.

Article continues below

Federer made it to the Australian Open final on Thursday morning when he impressively beat fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in five sets.

The 35-year-old beat the fourth seeded player 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3, and moved a step closer to his 18th Grand Slam title.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Batista makes bold claim on WWE blocking a second 2014 return

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

It has been an impressive run for Federer, who was seeded 17th coming into the tournament after a layoff with an injury picked up while running his twin daughters a bath. He had already beaten Tomas Berdych and Kei Nishikori before his three-hour win over Wawrinka.

He will now face either Nadal or Dimitrov in Sunday's final after the pair face off in Friday's semi-final.

A win for Nadal would see him face off with Federer in a Grand Slam final for the first time since the French Open in 2011.

Federer spoke of his admiration of Nadal after his victory over Wawrinka, and how much of a challenge a final between the pair would be.

TENNIS-IND-IPTL

"Rafa has presented me with the biggest challenge in the game," Federer said when asked about the prospect.

"I'm his number one fan. His game is tremendous. He's an incredible competitor.

"I'm happy we had some epic battles over the years and of course it would be unreal to play here. I think both of us would never have thought we would be here playing in the final."

The pair weren't expected to meet in the final, however, with both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray suffering early exits.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again