Theo Walcott names the best player behind Ronaldo and Messi

Over the last ten years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at a level way beyond anyone else in the game.

In fact, the last time the Ballon d'Or wasn't awarded to either Messi or Ronaldo was 2007 when Kaka was widely regarded as the best player in the world.

Since then, the rest of the world have merely had to battle it out to be crowned the best of the rest.

In the 2016 Ballon d'Or, Antoine Griezmann claimed that accolade after an impressive season for Atletico Madrid and France.

But in truth, third place could have also easily been awarded to Messi's Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Neymar, who similarly enjoyed stellar campaigns at the Camp Nou.

However, Theo Walcott has thrown another name into the hat and surprisingly it isn't one of his Arsenal teammates.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have stood out as the Gunners' best players ever since they moved to the Emirates, hence why there is so much concern about their current reluctance to sign extended deals at the club.

Nevertheless, Walcott believes there is still one other player who should be firmly involved in the debate for the best of the rest.

The Arsenal winger has instead opted for his old Southampton teammate Gareth Bale.

Walcott is surprised with the transformation Bale has gone through since their time on the south coast together and admitted he had no idea just how good he would become.

"If I'm being honest I didn't think he'd be, for me now, the third best player in the world. It's just my opinion," Walcott told Arsenal's website, as per Goal.

"When you think he's a left-back and kept moving up and up and now can obviously play at No.10, left-wing, right-wing and some of the goals he scores. He's proving me wrong, that's for sure.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"It just shows, it's hard work. It's what it comes down to."

Walcott and Bale are just two of the various success stories from Southampton's brilliant academy, who continue to churn out some of the best talent this country has to offer.

Bale has become a key man at the Bernabeu since his £85 million switch from Tottenham in 2013.

The Welsh international has scored 65 times from 139 appearances to date and Walcott believes his success is a testament to his work ethic.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-REALMADRID

He added: "It just shows, you put your head down, you work hard you can do anything. You just have to put your mind to it. You look at him as an athlete as well, he's got all the attributes you want as a footballer.

"He's only going to improve. He's still relatively young and he's done a lot. He's playing very well for Wales, him and [Aaron] Ramsey taking Wales to a different level. It's good to see, I'm really pleased for him."

Bale is currently out of action with an ankle injury picked up at the end of November and isn't expected to return until April.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

