How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

willian arsenal.

Willian reacts brilliantly after fan tells him to leave Chelsea for Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been something of a stop-start season for Willian.

The Chelsea winger, who was arguably the Blues’ standout performer last term, struggled following the death of his mother back in October and has found himself in and out of Antonio Conte’s starting line-ups ever since.

But although Diego Costa and Eden Hazard have stepped up for the Premier League leaders this season, Willian remains a crucial squad player for the west London outfit.

Article continues below

Chelsea signed the Brazilian back in August 2013 for a fee of around £32 million, despite the fact he had been expected to join Tottenham following a medical days earlier.

Roman Abramovich intervened - the Chelsea owner’s fellow Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov owned Willian’s former employers Anzhi Makhachkala at the time - and neither the player nor the Blues have looked back since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Willian linked with United back in November

Willian was linked with a move to Manchester United back in November - Jose Mourinho, according to reports, remains a big fan of the player - but Chelsea have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, particularly to a direct rival.

Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League

And it seems that Willian has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge, either. Well, not if it results in him ending up at Arsenal, anyway.

Video: Willian's reaction to being told to join Arsenal

A video has emerged of an Arsenal fan asking Willian to join the Gunners following a recent match.

p1b7drpice12uaeknp6151s1q9v9.jpg

The Brazilian, sat in his car trying to get home, had the perfect response when the Arsenal fan told him to move to the Emirates.

Watch it here…

Willian smiled and pointed to the Chelsea badge on his jacket before wagging his finger.

p1b7drqmu718apdcg1rns1vfb18tpb.jpg

Not even the amusing shout of “You can finish fourth with us!” could persuade the South American to look a little bit tempted.

Reaction to the video

Here’s how fans have reacted to the video…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Football
Willian
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal
Willian

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again