It’s been something of a stop-start season for Willian.

The Chelsea winger, who was arguably the Blues’ standout performer last term, struggled following the death of his mother back in October and has found himself in and out of Antonio Conte’s starting line-ups ever since.

But although Diego Costa and Eden Hazard have stepped up for the Premier League leaders this season, Willian remains a crucial squad player for the west London outfit.

Article continues below

Chelsea signed the Brazilian back in August 2013 for a fee of around £32 million, despite the fact he had been expected to join Tottenham following a medical days earlier.

Roman Abramovich intervened - the Chelsea owner’s fellow Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov owned Willian’s former employers Anzhi Makhachkala at the time - and neither the player nor the Blues have looked back since.

Article continues below

Willian linked with United back in November

Willian was linked with a move to Manchester United back in November - Jose Mourinho, according to reports, remains a big fan of the player - but Chelsea have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, particularly to a direct rival.

And it seems that Willian has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge, either. Well, not if it results in him ending up at Arsenal, anyway.

Video: Willian's reaction to being told to join Arsenal

A video has emerged of an Arsenal fan asking Willian to join the Gunners following a recent match.

The Brazilian, sat in his car trying to get home, had the perfect response when the Arsenal fan told him to move to the Emirates.

Watch it here…

Willian smiled and pointed to the Chelsea badge on his jacket before wagging his finger.

Not even the amusing shout of “You can finish fourth with us!” could persuade the South American to look a little bit tempted.

Reaction to the video

Here’s how fans have reacted to the video…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms