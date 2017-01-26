SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Braun Strowman has never looked better.

One photo highlights the brilliant transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

If you mentioned the possibility of seeing The Big Show taking on Braun Strowman last year, it’s not exactly a match you’d be excited to watch.

For years now, fans have been calling for The Big Show to retire after numerous heel and face turns; it just seemed like he was taking up a valuable spot on the main roster and could offer more backstage.

BODY TRANSFORMATIONS

Strowman, on the other hand, was somebody who had the potential as part of The Wyatt Family, but very few would have thought he’d have as much focus on him as he does today.

One thing that you can’t deny, though, is that both men have been motivated to not only get into great shape to look good on WWE television, but for their long-term health as well.

A Twitter user, going by the name ‘@YoungBucxks’, brought forward a picture of the two men face to face, highlighting the incredible transformation of the giants, which you’ll be able to see in the tweet below.

One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

The top image is from early 2016, when Strowman was still part of The Wyatt Family and it seems like being split up in the WWE draft has done incredible things for him.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

The bottom is something we saw earlier this week, with The Big Show returning to stand face to face with Strowman, so we can probably expect an angle with them this Sunday at the Alamodome.

Not only does he have a good look now, he’s rumoured to be having a big few months as we head towards the Royal Rumble and his efforts outside of the ring could certainly pay off.

The Big Show’s weight loss has also been well documented over the last few months, as he showed off his incredible new physique while preparing to take on Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33.

What do you make of the hard work they’ve put in to transform their bodies? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

