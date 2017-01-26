Four substitute appearances and 20 minutes' worth of game time in the Premier League just about sums up Memphis Depay's miserable second season at Manchester United.

The young Dutchman was already out of favour when Jose Mourinho took over as manager last May but, as time wore on, it only got worse.

A drastic fall down the pecking order saw Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even Juan Mata - an attacking midfielder by trade - all jump above Depay.

Article continues below

And then the inevitable happened: Mourinho sold Depay in the winter transfer window, recouping £16 million in a deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Upon the completion of Depay's move, which included a buy-back clause, Mourinho sung the 22-year-old's praises.

Article continues below

"I would say these two things about him," he said. "On one side he is a fantastic professional and on the other side, we had too many players in this position.

"Of course [we could re-sign him] because potentially he's a very good player. When [Louis] van Gaal decided to buy him, he knew him very well from the national team.

"It did not succeed in these 18 months, I would say, but he's very young and I would say it's very important for the club to have control of his talent.

"We all wish he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyonnaise and why not then come back because everyone here likes him."

Lovely words from Mourinho - and Depay has now responded.

Speaking to OLTV, per the Mirror, the winger thanked his old manager for his kind remarks and explained how, contrary to reports, they didn't share a "bad relationship".

"His words were nice," Depay said. "In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn't all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn't have a bad relationship.

"He's a great coach and a great person. Now we'll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me."

Judging by Depay's comments, it would seem even he has one eye on a future return to United.

Lyon represents a perfect stepping stone for the 22-year-old to hone his skills and prove to Mourinho that he has a future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Indeed, during his debut earlier this week, Depay showed flashes of his talent with some mazey dribbles and neat passes.

He even tracked back on one occasion to make a superb sliding tackle - something United fans rarely saw throughout his 18-month spell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms