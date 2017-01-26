How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis Depay.

Memphis Depay reacts to Jose Mourinho's comments after Lyon move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Four substitute appearances and 20 minutes' worth of game time in the Premier League just about sums up Memphis Depay's miserable second season at Manchester United.

The young Dutchman was already out of favour when Jose Mourinho took over as manager last May but, as time wore on, it only got worse.

A drastic fall down the pecking order saw Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even Juan Mata - an attacking midfielder by trade - all jump above Depay.

Article continues below

And then the inevitable happened: Mourinho sold Depay in the winter transfer window, recouping £16 million in a deal with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Upon the completion of Depay's move, which included a buy-back clause, Mourinho sung the 22-year-old's praises.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Gary Neville posts brutal tweet mocking Liverpool after their EFL Cup loss

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

"I would say these two things about him," he said. "On one side he is a fantastic professional and on the other side, we had too many players in this position.

"Of course [we could re-sign him] because potentially he's a very good player. When [Louis] van Gaal decided to buy him, he knew him very well from the national team.

"It did not succeed in these 18 months, I would say, but he's very young and I would say it's very important for the club to have control of his talent.

"We all wish he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyonnaise and why not then come back because everyone here likes him."

FBL-FRA-L1-LYON-DEPAY

Lovely words from Mourinho - and Depay has now responded.

Speaking to OLTV, per the Mirror, the winger thanked his old manager for his kind remarks and explained how, contrary to reports, they didn't share a "bad relationship".

"His words were nice," Depay said. "In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn't all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn't have a bad relationship.

"He's a great coach and a great person. Now we'll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me."

Wayne Rooney Testimonial: Manchester United v Everton

Judging by Depay's comments, it would seem even he has one eye on a future return to United.

Lyon represents a perfect stepping stone for the 22-year-old to hone his skills and prove to Mourinho that he has a future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Indeed, during his debut earlier this week, Depay showed flashes of his talent with some mazey dribbles and neat passes.

He even tracked back on one occasion to make a superb sliding tackle - something United fans rarely saw throughout his 18-month spell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Lyon
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again