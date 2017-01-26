Manchester United’s 13-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League suggests they should be closer to the top of the table than they currently are.

The Red Devils made an indifferent start to life under Jose Mourinho - they were eighth in the table after drawing with Burnley on October 29, a result that followed an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Chelsea.

That sluggish start is the reason why, despite not losing a game since that loss to the Blues, they are currently sixth, 14 points behind the table-toppers.

If United can carry this momentum forward until the end of the season and into the 2017-18 campaign, they have every chance of competing for the title next term.

But Mourinho won’t want to rely on just momentum. He’ll want to boost his chances of turning United into a team capable of becoming champions by bolstering his squad in the summer.

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and the Daily Record believe Paul Pogba is talking to the Atletico Madrid forward nearly every day in an attempt to convince him to leave Spain.

The Frenchman won’t be the only one on Mourinho’s wish list. And although many fans will want to see some defenders added, Rio Ferdinand believes the Portuguese should continue targeting attackers.

Ferdinand wants two stars at United

Ferdinand, who won the Premier League six times with United, would be delighted to see Griezmann arrive.

He also would love to see Gareth Bale, who has been linked with the Red Devils, leave Real Madrid to become a central figure in United’s attempts to return to the top.

“Manchester United have got the money, I’d go get both,” Ferdinand told Squawka. “They’re great players but I don’t think they’re comparable to be honest. They’re different players.

“Gareth could play anywhere across the front-line. He’d be effective anywhere – from the right to the left, central.

“If they became available, Manchester United have to be in that.”

Would Griezmann oust Ibra?

Despite Griezmann’s obvious talent, Ferdinand doesn’t believe he would automatically slot into the striker’s position at Old Trafford.

“Griezmann obviously [would play] as the number nine, but right now might be too early,” Ferdinand added. “[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic is banging in goals.”

That much is true. Even the most optimistic Man United supporter couldn’t have expected Ibrahimovic to have scored 19 goals in all competitions before the end of January.

Wishful thinking

It’s possible that Griezmann will join. The chances of signing Bale, however, are pretty slim.

The Welshman signed a £350,000-per-week contract extension at the Bernabeu in October that lasts until 2022.

It’s wishful thinking from Ferdinand.

