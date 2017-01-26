Over the years, the WWE has banned wrestlers from performing several moves on healthy and safety grounds. With the exception of some wrestlers still being allowed to perform them, seven moves have been banned in total by the company since 2000.

You never want to see superstars get injured while performing, but some of the moves on this list were an iconic piece to certain superstars' move sets, so when they were banned it felt like we lost a part of that superstar.

Here are seven moves that the WWE has banned since 2000.

Curb Stomp - Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins curb stomped his way to a WWE World Heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015, but that was the last time we saw him perform the move.

Deemed too high of a risk for head injury or a concussion, the former Shield member was no longer allowed to perform the move, meaning the last time we saw it was when he curbed stomped Roman Reigns to win the WWE title. Rollins now performs the pedigree as his finishing move, which will be talked about further down in this article.

Piledriver - Various

Although Kane and The Undertaker are still allowed to perform this move, it has been severely modified since it was banned by the company in 2000 after it caused one of the best superstars the WWE has ever seen to retire early.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's neck was broken by Owen Hart while he was performing the piledriver on the Texas Rattlesnake at SummerSlam in 1997. Hart botched the move and dropped Austin on his head causing a broken neck and temporary paralysis. The incident ultimately shortened the lifespan of Stone Cold's career.

Punt - Randy Orton

Like the Curb Stomp, the Punt was an iconic part of Randy Orton's move set, but it's clear to see why WWE wouldn't want the move being performed in the ring anymore, especially as they entered more into the PG era.

Kicking someone in the head as they were on their hands and knees is obviously going to result in a concussion from time to time, and it was one of The Viper's finishing moves from 2007 until it was banned in 2012.

The Original Pedigree - Triple H

Triple H and Seth Rollins still perform the pedigree today, but at some point, it was altered as it looks a lot different than how The Cerebral Assassin used to perform the move.

Previously when performing the pedigree, Triple H would lock his opponent's arms behind their neck, meaning their head would directly hit the mat below, which would obviously be at a high risk of head or neck injuries. Nowadays, opponents arms are released before The Game drops so opponents can quickly use them to cushion their fall.

Wings of Love - Michelle McCool

During her active career, Michelle McCool was one of the most popular women in the Divas division, where she used to have a finishing move called Wings of Love. She would pick up her opponents almost in a piledriver position, before throwing them down so they would land on their stomachs.

Unfortunately, this move was banned by the WWE in 2008 as it was deemed too devastating for girls. Maybe the low-blow should be banned to protect guys in the ring if that's the case!

Chair Shots - Various

During the Attitude Era, WWE was a huge fan of having their superstars hit directly over the head with chairs. These days, not so much with, you know, it not exactly being PG. It was banned in 2010 after several wrestlers received brain damage and head injuries from the blows.

One of the most notable times when chair shots to the head were performed was when The Rock hit Mick Foley with a chair to the head 11 times in an I Quit match at the Royal Rumble in 1999. He was hit so bad that he was knocked unconscious and the PA played an earlier recording of Foley saying 'I Quit' to end the match.

Vertebreaker - Shane 'Hurricane' Helms

Shane 'Hurricane' Helms - a name you probably haven't heard of in a while - was a wrestler for the WWE in the 2000s with a superhero gimmick. In the early stages of his WWE career, he performed a finishing move called the Vertebreaker.

The move involved Hurricane placing his entire opponent's body weight on the back of his neck before blindsided dropping them on their own neck for the pin. This had a high risk of neck injury, hence why the move was banned.

