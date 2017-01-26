You can’t help but suspect that most of Emmanuel Adebayor’s former teammates have an amusing tale or two to tell about the Togolese striker.

The 32-year-old has made headlines throughout his career. One minute he’s banging in goals and the next he loses interest and goes off the rails or does something unexpected and ridiculous.

Adebayor has enjoyed a pretty decent career - you don’t play for Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham unless you’re a top player - but it’s hard not to feel that, had he shown more hunger throughout his career, he would now have a much different reputation.

As things stand, though, Adebayor - to many football fans in Europe, and particularly in England - is known, rightly or wrongly, as something of a lazy money-grabber.

A player who only turns it on when his contract is up for renewal.

Hangeland tells strange story involving Adebayor

One thing’s for sure: Adebayor is a slightly unusual character.

And more evidence has now come to light of that being the case thanks to Brede Hangeland, the former Fulham and Norway centre-back who retired from football last summer.

Hangeland, who briefly played alongside Adebayor at Crystal Palace at the end of his career, has told the very odd story of something the striker once said to him during a match.

We’ll let Hangeland, who was speaking on Norwegian radio show Heia Football, take it away…

“I only played with [Adebayor] for six months but here's a quick story,” Hangeland is quoted as saying by Goal. “I was playing for Fulham and he played for Spurs.

“We were attacking and I was marking Adebayor in the midfield. He suddenly he said, 'Ahhh, I'm hungry.' I replied, 'What?'

“I can't wait for the game to finish, I'm so hungry,' he said. Do you know a good restaurant in London, Hangeland?”

Weird, huh?

Hangeland: 'I late realised where this came from'

“Later when he came to Palace I started to realise where this came from,” Hangeland continued. “When we had strength workouts he would sit in the gym with just a cup of coffee and a muffin.

“He was being paid by [Manchester] City, Tottenham and Palace at the same time, and he was sitting in the gym drinking coffee. Incredible natural talent, but very lazy.”

It’s no surprise that Palace opted against extending Adebayor’s six-month contract last summer.

Adebayor: I can still play at the highest level

However, the African forward told FIFA.com this week that he still believes he can cut it at the highest level.

“I am confident that I can still play at that level,” he insists. “I am blessed with golden genes. Physically, I would certainly be able to handle the pressure.

“I am the one who makes jokes when it is necessary, but I can also put my foot down if serious work is required.

“My father taught me to always say what I think. At times, that can lead to problems, but I always sleep well.”

