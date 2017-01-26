Manchester United may still be outside of the Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League but the mood in camp is as high as it has ever been since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Jose Mourinho has overcome an early season stutter to guide the Red Devils to an impressive run of 17 games without defeat and a resolve that has brought them back into contention for the top four.

They are also still in the FA Cup, Europa League and have a great chance of reaching the final of the EFL Cup, bar an unlikely turnaround in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Hull tonight.

There is every chance that Man United will finish the campaign with another piece of silverware to add to their already illustrious collection as all of their big players appearing to be hitting form at the right time.

Rio Ferdinand still closely follows the progress of his former team and his opinion is widely respected by the club's huge support base.

The ex-centre-back has been particularly impressed with how Paul Pogba has developed this season.

The French star became the most expensive player in history when he rejoined United last summer and initially struggled for consistency in the early months of the campaign.

And although he had a rare off-day against Liverpool earlier this month, Ferdinand thinks he has all the attributes to emulate former Anfield hero Steven Gerrard.

“Pogba’s still got a way to go to emulate someone like Steven Gerrard,” Ferdinand told Squawka.

“He’s had a whole career and Pogba’s got his career ahead of him still, but listen – Pogba, potentially, is a frightening footballer.

“He’s got so much in his armoury. He could be anything. It’s down to him really. He’s got to have a good team around him too to facilitate his needs but it’s a scary thought if he does fulfil his potential.”

So far this term, Pogba has managed to score six goals and assist four more however it has been his general impact on proceedings where he has made the biggest improvement.

Now Michael Carrick is picked behind him more often than him, the former Juventus ace is given a free reign to pop up wherever he desires in the final third.

And now he is well settled back at his boyhood club, his form could just prove the difference in Man United's ascent up the table.

