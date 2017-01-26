How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Khabib has hit out at McGregor again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pinpoints one issue with Conor McGregor's UFC career

Football News
24/7

Despite being on a hiatus from the UFC, many fans are expecting that Conor McGregor’s next fight will be against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, The Eagle first needs to get past Tony Ferguson when the two meet for the interim version of the belt at UFC 209.

UFC 209

Nurmagomedov enters the fight as the favourite, and he’s not held back in his criticism of the Irishman after threatening to first break El Cucuy’s arm, and then snatch the Notorious’ championship.

It seems as if the Dagestan native has already set his mind on conquering McGregor and after he plans on doing something unheard of – he doesn’t intend on giving him a rematch.

According to ESPN, he said: “After I finish [Ferguson], then Conor.

“And after I finish Conor, UFC will maybe want to make rematch. But I say, ‘No, calm down. You have to stand in line.”

The unbeaten Nurmagomedov didn’t stop there, though, as he also went on to claim that despite his success, McGregor is yet to fight a top-level lightweight.

TOP-LEVEL LIGHTWEIGHTS

He added: “Nate Diaz is ranked No. 10? All top-level lightweight fighters beat him and [McGregor] lose to him one time and their second fight was very close.

"After that, he beat Eddie Alvarez who has a 3-2 record in the UFC? He’s never had a fight with the top-level lightweights. This is my opinion. I came to the UFC to fight with top-level fighters and become the undisputed, undefeated champion.

“This is my goal. A lot of people fight with [McGregor] because of money, I can give him money if he needs money.

“Once I’m interim lightweight champion, what’s he gonna do? Fight at welterweight? I don’t think this is a good idea for him.

“Or go to a boxing match with [Floyd Mayweather Jr.]? I think that is just talk, playing games. He’d have to fight with me. What’s he gonna do? He’d have to.”

You can just imagine how great the build-up could be to the potential title fight, as fans eagerly wait for McGregor to finally respond to the multiple call-outs.

UFC 205 Press Conference

Then again, it could all be futile should Ferguson leave the Octagon as the victor. Although he isn’t a huge fan of the Irishman either.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claims? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

