Every single year, the WWE has at least one surprise entrant in their annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and 2017 is bound to be no different.

In 2016, AJ Styles was one of the surprise entrants in the rumble much to the appreciation of the fans in attendance. The company is going to have to pull out all of the stops in order to top that this year.

However, there won't be a surprise appearance from Kenny Omega.

The NJPW star spoke at a 4 Front Wrestling Q&A recently, according to NoDQ, where he addressed rumors about him being part of the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

He said: “The most I can say right now, and this may disappoint some people, if some of you guys are subscribers to the [WWE] Network and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th – I’m not sure if I can pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date.

"That’s all I can say for now. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything, that might be asking too much at this point in time. That’s literally the most news I’ve given anyone up to this point…If I’m in it though, I’m pretty sure I’m winning the whole thing so…”

It looks like, as things stand, Omega will not be competing in the Royal Rumble this weekend but he's leaving the door open to join at a later date, at least that's the case if you believed what he said in this Q&A.

However, when it comes to the WWE, anything can happen. We'll just have to watch the rumble this weekend to see if he was telling the truth or just pulling our leg to make the surprise ever so sweeter.

