Martin Odegaard will hopefully return to Real Madrid much more mature and ready to break into the first team.

The Norway international, 18, has joined Dutch club Heerenveen on an 18-month loan.

Though many believe the move to the Eredivisie is a worrying indicator about his true talent, Odegaard believes he still has a future at the Bernabeu.

"My time at Real is not over yet," he said, via ESPN FC. "I am looking forward to Madrid and I have a job to finish there.

"[Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane wished me the best of luck and told me that I should just continue on my path at Heerenveen."

Odegaard, who couldn't get out of Madrid's Castilla squad, doesn’t believe his move to Heerenveen is a backwards step, saying: “I don’t see it that way."

"It's a step up"

He continued: “I now have the chance to play in the upper Dutch tier. That's a step ahead, actually.

"You know that it's incredibly hard to get playing time [in Madrid's senior side]. It's the best team in the world.

"Every day in training is like a competitive match. I learned a lot. They are friendly, point you in the right direction and help you."

First 90 minutes

Los Blancos will be closely monitoring Odegaard’s progress in the Netherlands. Once touted as a potential superstar, we will learn whether the former Stromsgodset man is the real deal.

The Norwegian playmaker completed 90 minutes for his new club for the first time on Wednesday.

Although Heerenveen were beaten 1-0 by AZ Alkmaar, Odegaard will still be pleased with his performance - he regularly got on the ball and tried to make things happen.

Check out his highlights below.

His confidence on the ball is admirable. If he can turn it into goals and assists, Madrid will be thoroughly excited upon his return.

