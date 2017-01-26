Stephen Curry is having what some would consider a 'down year' in personal terms.

Despite the Golden State Warriors boasting a 39-7 record, the two-time Most Valuable Player's shooting stats are way below the level we have come to expect.

His field goal percentage is down to .464. from .504 during his unanimous MVP season, while his three-point shooting has dropped from .454 to .404.

The 28-year-old is still averaging 24.6 points per game and contributing heavily to a highly-impressive Warriors team, but he is far out of the MVP race.

He is also trailing to his brother Seth in both shooting categories. The Dallas Mavericks player has worked his way into a reserve spot with the Western Conference team after bouncing around the league since 2013.

Having shown what he could do with the Sacramento Kings in the second half of last season, the younger Curry brother has played 41 times for the Mavs this campaign - starting 13 times - and is averaging 10.8 points a night.

His three-point percentage is .419 while his field goal rate is .466 - leaving him ahead of his older sibling.

When told he was outshooting his brother, Seth, according to Bobby Karalla, laughed before saying: "It's not the first time."