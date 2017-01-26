How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Bas Rutten has explained how Aldo can beat McGregor.

Bas Rutten claims leg kicks will help Jose Aldo defeat Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even though Conor McGregor’s featherweight career seems to be over, that won’t stop the fighters in that division calling him out.

No surprises as to who wants the Notorious the most, as Jose Aldo is still keen on avenging his only UFC loss after the Irishman knocked him out in 13-seconds back in 2015, claiming the featherweight crown in the process.

ALDO VS. MCGREGOR

Aldo probably has to join the queue now, though, with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson and even Tyron Woodley targeting a bout with the current lightweight champion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Regardless of that, former Pancrase and UFC king Bas Rutten believes that should the two ever meet inside of the Octagon again, the Brazilian must change his approach if he stands the best chance of winning.

El Guapo was speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and claimed that the best way to settle the score is to focus on delivering his infamous devastating leg kicks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Dallas Cowboys exec reveals how badly Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell asked if it'll be awkward handing Brady the Super Bowl

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

Kevin Owens discusses true feelings on WWE forcing a name change

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

SEE: One photo shows incredible body transformations of Big Show and Braun Strowman

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Video: Angry Jurgen Klopp snaps at Sky Sports reporter in post-match interview

Rio Ferdinand reveals the one reason why Rooney never became as good as Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand reveals the one reason why Rooney never became as good as Ronaldo

He said: “If I was Aldo’s coach, I would’ve said, ‘We’re going to train southpaw.’

“Because there’s no way he can block those low kicks.

LEG KICKS

“If those left low kicks come, there’s no way he can block them, because his stance is too wide, and his knees are pointing inside.

“You can’t block them, it changes the whole game.”

The Dutchman is obviously referring to the fact that Aldo is known for his vicious leg kicks, something that was seen at its best when he defeated Urijah Faber at WEC 48 – as you’ll be able to see in the video below.

It’s all good and well giving Aldo the tips and tricks on how to defeat McGregor, but it seems like the trickier part nowadays is actually luring the Dubliner to the Octagon and with his current hiatus and potential future plans, who knows if he’ll ever fight Aldo again.

Do you think leg kicks could make the difference in a potential Aldo vs. McGregor rematch? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again