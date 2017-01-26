Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas will go down as two of the best - if not *the* best - goalkeepers of not just their generation, but of all time.

History will probably remember Buffon as the better keeper because of Casillas’s dramatic fall from grace over the past three or four years, but it mustn’t be forgotten that the Spanish shot-stopper was arguably the best in the business at his peak.

Casillas was the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper of Real Madrid for over a decade, a hero in the eyes of the Bernabeu supporters, and has played for Spain a remarkable 167 times.

The 35-year-old has also won the lot during his illustrious career with both club and country.

He picked up five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with Los Blancos, plus the European Championships twice (in 2008 and 2012) and the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

Buffon boasts a similarly impressive CV.

However, the 38-year-old, who is still regarded as one of the best keepers on the planet, hasn’t managed to land his hands on the Champions League trophy during his career.

And although he won the World Cup, unlike Casillas he hasn’t won the European Championships.

Coincidentally, Italy’s No. 1 Buffon has made the same number of international appearances as Casillas.

Who do Buffon and Casillas think's the best?

As football fans, we all have an opinion over which of the two goalkeepers is/was better.

But what do the men themselves think?

Responding to a tweet on the official UEFA Champions League Twitter account, Casillas responded by saying that Buffon was the best.

The Spaniard wrote: “@gianluigibuffon , what do you think? For me, you the best!! 😅“

But Buffon, humble as ever, provided the perfect reply: “I don't choose. We are the best🙂“

Twitter is loving the bromance

You’ve gotta love the bromance.

And Twitter most certainly did…

