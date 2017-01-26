How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's new boots for Real Sociedad game are just beautiful

Reigning Copa del Rey champions Barcelona host Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals second leg tonight in their latest bid to defend their title.

The Catalans ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg last week thanks to Neymar's 21st-minute penalty and victory would see them secure their place in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid's second-leg draw against Celta Vigo on Wednesday meant Los Blancos were eliminated, having lost 2-1 in the home tie.

And their dramatic exit means Barcelona are now firm favourites to win the Copa del Rey once again, with Lionel Messi and co. targeting their third triumph in as many years.

Sociedad couldn't have picked a worse time to play against Barcelona, frankly, with Messi enjoying a sensational run of goalscoring form.

The Argentine - who has been deadly from free-kicks since the turn of the new year - has scored nine goals in his last nine games in all competitions.

He'll want to extend that record against Sociedad - and he'll do so wearing a new pair of boots.

Featuring laceless technology and a colourful blend of blue, purple and orange from top to bottom, the latest editions of Messi's collection really are a thing of beauty (see below).

ADIDAS MESSI 16+ PUREAGILITY

Aren't they beautiful? The unveiling of Messi's new boots has coincided with recent comments made by Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who hailed the Argentina captain as a "total footballer".

He said, per Sky Sports: "Messi's footballing evolution is beyond any doubt, and the process happened because of his maturity.

"Before he was almost our only goalscorer, but he's evolved into a total footballer.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

"He's capable of doing anything in attack or defence, as he's a very intelligent player he will compensate for any possible weaknesses he may end up experiencing in a very far away future when his physical condition declines.

"With the type of player he is he doesn't need much strength because he's able to play with one or two touches, he knows where to run to receive the ball and how to play without the ball and vary his position.

"When you add all that with the technical and physical qualities he has then you get the player we see every day, which is a unique player."

