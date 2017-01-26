After the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly turned down a Kevin Love-for-Carmelo Anthony swap, the New York Knicks are back at the drawing board trying to move the star forward.

The 32-year-old superstar is averaging 22.7 points per game this season, but that hasn't exactly made him a sought-after commodity on the trade market.

Also complicating matters is the fact that Melo has a full no-trade clause, which he will wield very judiciously to ensure he goes to a place he will feel comfortable.

However, according to Yahoo! Sports, the Knicks are reaching out to two new teams - the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers - to gauge their interest in making a trade for Anthony.

Knicks president Phil Jackson has strangely picked at Melo several times this season through the media and that relationship is likely frayed beyond repair, so the team wants to move Anthony as quickly as possible.

Given that Anthony will almost certainly insist on going to a team with a legitimate chance of making the playoffs, the options are limited.

Going to the Clippers would likely require Blake Griffin moving to New York, which may be a sticking point for Los Angeles, who saw the star forward return from injury with a double-double on Tuesday.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have started to struggle recently, dropping three of their last four games while allowing four-straight opponents to score more than 100 points.

Boston is still only 3.5 games back of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoff race, though, so the Celtics certainly fit Melo's need to be on a competitor.

Wherever Melo ends up, Jackson and the Knicks seem to simply want him gone. That way, the Kristaps Porzingis era can begin in full at Madison Square Garden.